Bandits sign Andrews, Booth, Scanlan

The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed forward Clay Scanlan to a two-year contract. Additionally, the team has signed transition player Ryan Andrews and forward Arrow Booth to three-year contracts. All three deals are pending league approval.

Scanlan (5’10”, 175 lbs., 9/22/2001) set new career highs in games played (17), goals (11), assists (11), points (22) and loose balls (60) in his sophomore season in the NLL. Over his two seasons with the Bandits, he has recorded 38 points (20+18) and 85 loose-ball recoveries in 28 games. He ranked first among all NLL rookies in the 2024-25 season in shot percentage (33.3 percent) with a minimum shots on goal of 20. The Irving, New York native was a member of the Bandits’ NLL Championship team in 2025.

Andrews (6’1”, 190 lbs., 6/8/2004) recently completed his collegiate career with the University of Montevallo. In four years for the Falcons, the St. Catharines, Ontario native totaled 17 points (8+9) and 35 ground balls in 43 career games.

Booth (5’9”, 160 lbs., 9/25/2005) played two seasons in the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League, where he recorded 84 points (28+56) in 32 career regular-season games for the St. Catharines Athletics. In the 2026 playoffs, Booth finished fourth in the league with 43 assists and eighth with 58 points.