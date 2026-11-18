Unfold the Camp Map

Three weeks have passed since the start of the Bandits ’26 training camp, featuring intense practices and two preseason games, in which the club has posted a 2-0 record.

“It’s been really good. It’s definitely been very competitive. We have a lot of young guys who are really good and pretty hungry, so I think it’s elevated everyone,” said Bandits defenseman Matt Spanger.

“I think it’s the intensity, too. Everyone knows spots are up for grabs, and everyone’s kind of elevated their game.”

Change Up?

Watching some practices, scrimmages, and preseason games, I wondered what changes players make in training camp to get a step ahead. Nothing needed. Every player goes full tilt.

“I don’t really have to change anything up; I just kind of have to see how they’re playing and adjust what I would do and try to fit it in with them. That way, it’s smooth and not broken up,” said 3rd-year pro Clay Scanlan. “I’m playing with more confidence.”

Young

Newcomer Dalton Young, acquired from Philadelphia in the dispersal draft, is making the adjustments and contributing his scoring prowess.

“I would say it’s different being part of a new team. I think the biggest thing is creating a good culture, getting to know the guys, and meshing with them and playing off them. But I’m continuing to learn and play around these guys, just from the experience and camaraderie they’ve built over the last handful of years.”

Dante

And the Bandits’ number one 2026 Draft choice, Dante Bowen, is a good camper.

“Yeah, it’s pretty exciting,” said Bowen, who played at Ohio State, Syracuse, and senior A with Brampton. “A lot of veterans on this team, so it’s nice to be able to kind of pick their brains, learn about the process, and kind of what they do day in and day out to be in the position that they’re in, and to have so much success in the league. It’s been amazing.”

Longboat

Sixth-year pro Travis Longboat, who scored 25+32=57 in 2024 with Albany and has been a thorn in Buffalo’s side over the past couple of years with Ottawa and Philadelphia, is taking advantage of his audition.

“Things have been going pretty well so far. Just trying to find my stride and get my touches in where I can. I had some exposure with some of these guys before, so I think it’s about picking that back up and building chemistry. I try to be slippery out there, getting to the middle of the floor without my defender noticing. And I’ll get my teammates open through picks or cutting. Just simple things like that,” noted Longboat.

The Great Dhane

Even Dhane Smith, entering his 14th season as a Bandit and the game’s most prolific player today, leads the enthusiasm at this competitive camp.

“Camp’s going well. A lot of new guys, a lot of talented guys. I feel like this is, I’m sure everybody said, the most talented camp we’ve ever been a part of with two less teams. I think the young guys are really pushing us older guys; this will be a good test for us. It’s just building chemistry, getting to know the newer guys, and finding our identity is key,” said Smith.

This past Saturday night in St. Catharines, the Bandits secured a spirited 8-3 win over the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in front of 4,000 fans, comfortably seated at the magnificent Meridian Centre.

In addition to the proceeds benefiting local charities, including the Community Care of St. Catharines/Thorold and the Tucker Williams Braver Than Brave Memorial Fund, and the game being co-hosted by St. Catharines Junior Athletics, 15 Alumni of St. Kits Athletics competed in the game, including Steve Priolo of the Bandits and Nick Damude of the Desert Dogs.

This is It

The final week of camp will feature a reduced roster, as this Saturday’s final preseason game against Georgia will offer a closer look at those who have made it this far.

35+ players started out on October 31, all extremely talented, and yes, the veteran group, including Smith, Priolo, Weiss, de Snoo, MacKay, and the rest, has raised the bar in practice and preseason contests.

The Bandits camp has the crème de la crème in talent, the best of the best, who would always win the egg toss, the three-legged race, or finish first in the burlap bag sprint. Everybody is that talented in this game of box lacrosse.

Some will not make it purely on numbers or eight-tenths of an inch of speed, agility, and decision-making. Some will make the practice squad, and some will make the 21-man roster. Others who need rehab time will be placed on injured reserve. There will be some surprises in difficult roster decisions.

The Boss

“Incredibly competitive, which is what we thought it would be,” said Bandits general manager and defensive coordinator, Steve Dietrich. “After every session, we chitchat about different players, and there’s always somebody new we like.

“So, it’s great for us that they’re making it difficult for us. It’s difficult for them that some guys aren’t going to make the team, even though they’ve had a good camp and probably deserve to be here.”

Oh, Mr. Day!

Watching Saturday night’s game, Paul Day, original Bandit, Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Famer, and four-time NLL title winner, with Coach & GM of the Year honors, the achievements go on, and the recent general manager of Philadelphia, swept into the Bandits’ coaches’ box and noted to coaches Tavares and Dietrich: “How about that number 21? He’s the real deal.” Day was speaking about his former property, Dalton Young. The two shook their heads.

More Young

So, what about this Dalton Young, back-to-back Atlantic 10 Offensive Player of the Year with Richmond, Tewaaraton Award finalist, All-American honorable mentions, and a 3rd-round pick by Philadelphia in ’23?

“I didn’t have a ton of box experience before coming to the NLL, so it was really my first real taste of box, and I think having those first two years now under my belt, getting to learn, and now getting thrown into a locker room like this has been kind of the perfect path.

“And I would say yeah, the physicality, how fast-paced it is, extremely different, and so it’s definitely a little bit of a mindset switch coming in from the summer.”

Now entering his third NLL year, Young scored 15+23=38 last season with the Wings in 12 games.

“I’ve played attack my whole life, in college at the Division I level, and I play midfield in field and just someone that’s going to pick up tough ground balls, play hard, ride, and also be able to beat guys and make a play, but I kind of pride myself on being the one who’s going to outwork you and pick up and make the tough plays,” said Young.

Young has certainly been noticeable in the scrimmages and preseason games, scoring a handful of goals and making strong plays.

“I think it’s obvious that this team has had success. A lot of these guys have been playing together for a handful of years, and you can feel that in the locker room. I’m trying to come in, immerse myself, learn from them, and have a good experience. I’m a big believer that the relationships off the field drive success on the field.”

Humbly, Young is treating this Bandit camp as a tryout; he doesn’t want to assume anything and has no idea, but he’s working his way in, taking it as a practice and a scrimmage at a time.

Floating the FloTV

Preparations are in full swing at the headquarters of Flo Sports TV, with an already produced FloLacrosse site that provides shoulder NLL content, including camp updates and stories, even before you sign up for a subscription.

“FloTV is making a long-term significant financial investment in growing not only the NLL but also the sport of lacrosse, actively trying to acquire as many box and field (college-level in the US) lacrosse properties as they can,” said Joel Feld, the NLL’s executive vice president of broadcasting and media.

“They want to own the sport, and their CEO is committed to doing that.”

A FloLacrosse subscription includes all sports on the FloTV platform, including MSL, ALL, college lacrosse, and more than 25 sports categories (including motorsports, wrestling, hockey, and college sports).

“Our commitment to the quality of production is not going to change, as we will continue to produce the shows with the same high-quality broadcasts on Flo that our fans are used to seeing.”

There will be a “Saturday Night Showcase” game of the week throughout the season, and the NLL Finals on the FloSports Channel on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and LG Channels.

The Bandits will open their season as the “Saturday Night Showcase” game of the week vs. Georgia on Saturday, November 28th, beginning at 7 pm on Prime, YouTube, and LG Channels.

Once you click into the NLL game of your choice on Flo, the game page includes supporting content such as a scoresheet, stats, and additional scroll-down game-related information.

NLL season ticket holders can still sign up for FloTV with a 50 percent discount ($77.94 US and $104.94 Canadian) through Thursday, November 19th.

In addition, there is a limited-time offer for FloTV at $9.99 per month in the US and $12.49 in Canada, billed annually. A monthly plan is also available.

Yes, a review of your streaming services requires pencil and paper. I’ve said goodbye to ESPN+, Peacock, and Hulu.

Camp on the Run

Camp continues for the Bandits as they move to the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena on the Six Nations Reservation. The club plays the Georgia Swarm in the last game of the preseason Saturday night, with the faceoff set for 6 pm. The game is open to the public.

Final rosters are due to the league office on Monday, November 23rd.