Bandits to play preseason game in St. Catharines on Nov. 14

The City of St. Catharines, in partnership with the St. Catharines Junior Athletics Club, and the Las Vegas Desert Dogs and Buffalo Bandits of the National Lacrosse League (NLL), are excited to bring professional lacrosse back to the Meridian Centre after a successful first game

back in 2024.

On Saturday, November 14, at 7:00 p.m., the Bandits and Desert Dogs will begin the preparation for the 2026/27 NLL season with a pre-season game in downtown St. Catharines. Proceeds from the event will support a number of charities – namely Community Care of St. Catharines/Thorold, the Tucker Williams Braver Than Brave Memorial Fund supporting Sick Kids Hospital, in addition to the non-profit St. Catharines Junior Athletics organization, which operates the St. Catharines Athletics Junior ‘A’ and Junior ‘B’ lacrosse clubs.

“Lacrosse has a long and proud history in our community, and we are thrilled to host the return of the National Lacrosse League to the Meridian Centre, and look forward to seeing that support benefit a number of community organizations at the same time ,” said Brian York, Director of Economic Development and Government Relations for the City of St. Catharines. Those sentiments were echoed by the President of the St. Catharines Junior Athletics program, Paul Coates.

“We’re truly thankful for the partnership between Las Vegas and Buffalo that has allowed this event to continue beyond our first game in 2024 – allowing lacrosse fans in Niagara the ability to cheer on local players, and with a full arena support local businesses, charities and community groups,” said Coates.

Tickets are on sale now. All proceeds from ticket sales will go towards Community Care of St. Catharines/Thorold, the Tucker Williams Braver Than Brave Memorial Fund supporting Sick Kids, and the St. Catharines Junior Athletics.

In addition to the game, lacrosse camps will take place on the day of the game – free of charge – run by players from both the Buffalo Bandits and Las Vegas Desert Dogs.

There are a number of former Athletics challenging for roster positions across both teams – including Steve Priolo, Tom Whitty, Tyson Bell, Nick Damude, Ryan Wagner, Mitchell Armstrong, Ryan Andrews, Arrow Booth, Sam LeClair and Jackson Webster.