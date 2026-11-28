The Buffalo Bandits’ 50 shots on goal and Zach Higgins’ 34 saves weren’t enough as the Bandits fell, 10-6, to the Georgia Swarm at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

In their first home opener loss since Dec. 3, 2022, the Bandits managed only two second-half goals, while the 2025-26 NLL Cup Semifinalists – and the team that ended Buffalo’s season seven months ago – used 44 saves from Brett Dobson (the reigning NLL MVP and Goaltender of the Year) to spoil the Bandits’ season-opening festivities.

“Obviously, a disappointing loss,” said coach John Tavares. “I thought we took way too many penalties. They have a great power play, and they capitalized on their opportunities.”

Indeed, the Swarm took advantage of their opportunities. Georgia earned seven tries on the man advantage – including a five-minute major penalty at the end of the first half – and scored on four of them, while tallying an additional goal just moments after a power-play opportunity had expired. The Swarm also scored two transition goals, meaning only three of Georgia’s 10 goals came from established 5-on-5 play.

Two of Buffalo’s penalties were bench minors for illegal substitution. The Bandits were also nabbed for a couple of dead-ball fouls and roughing minors from post-whistle scrums – those, ultimately, proved costly.

“We need to do a much better job of playing disciplined, both staying out of the penalty box and reacting back and getting up transition,” Tavares said.

The Bandits stayed within striking distance for much of the first half – Georgia scored twice in the first seven minutes of the game, but the Bandits had an answer each time, thanks to Ian MacKay’s two first-quarter goals.

Buffalo only held lead for 16 seconds on Saturday, jumping ahead 3-2 in the first quarter using one of three Dhane Smith goals on the night – the 14-year veteran scored with 4:03 left in the opening 15, but Georgia’s Bryan Cole delivered the immediate response to tie things up.

After that, the Swarm never trailed.

“Our effort in general tonight wasn’t there, and I think I can be better and lead by example better,” Smith said. “And once that kind of comes, everybody can kind of follow in suit, but we were a little bit flat tonight in general.”

Stealing the show in the second half was Georgia’s offense and Buffalo’s lack thereof – the Bandits were outscored 6-2 in the final 30 minutes. Both of Buffalo’s second-half strikes came from Smith on the man advantage, as Dobson and the rest of the Swarm defense stunted the Bandits at 5-on-5 play.

“I just didn’t feel there was enough urgency on the offensive end,” Tavares said. “A lot of unforced turnovers. I’d rather get more shots than failed passes. … It’s just a lot of drop passes. I don’t know if the guys were forcing the situation or what it was, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many drop passes in one game on the Buffalo Bandits.”

Things could have gotten worse for the Bandits much quicker, though, when Buffalo was forced to defend five minutes of the lethal Swarm power play after defenseman Steve Priolo was dealt a major penalty for roughing at the tail end of the first half and into the second.

Higgins was up for the task – some of the best of his 34 saves came shorthanded, as he and Buffalo were able limit Georgia to just one goal on the major advantage.

What the Bandits didn’t do, however, was take that momentum from their kills and run with it.

“I think tonight we didn’t have that swing where we killed it and get the momentum from it,” Higgins said. “Some nights when you do that, I think that kind of sparks the offense. They want to go get more goals when you start killing penalty kills, right? And it kind of gives the whole team a boost.

“We didn’t do that tonight, unfortunately. You can always take less penalties, but when you start killing them, I think that’s really when the sparks come.”

Georgia forward Lukas Nielson got that lone major power-play goal just 46 seconds into the third quarter, and he added another 3:15 later to make it 7-4 Swarm. From there, it was a game of catch-up Buffalo couldn’t play.

The Bandits don’t want to make excuses, but the quick turnaround from training camp’s conclusion to the home opener made it tough for Buffalo to gel together as a group. They’re confident, though, that more time together on the floor – plus an increased focus on discipline – can prevent game like Saturday’s from happening again.

“I think every loss is valuable, and we just talked about learning from this, obviously, and being better,” Tavares said. “One, we can’t beat ourselves taking stupid penalties. Two, we’ve got to be better on the changes. Three, create more opportunities on offense.”

Buffalo has three weeks before it takes the floor again – but any offensive chemistry built for most of that time will happen without Smith and Josh Byrne out there on the floor, as both are set to represent Canada for the upcoming Global Lacrosse Games from Dec. 8-13 ahead of the 2028 Olympics.

“It’s not the most ideal situation after losing a game like that,” Smith said. “You just want to practice with your group and stuff like that. So, it’ll be interesting to see how we adjust to that. Luckily, we’ll have our sticks in our hands and we’ll be playing lacrosse, which is amazing. But it’s early.”

“We’ve got a lot of time to prepare, but it’s important for the boys to stay in shape or get in shape or better shape, because being in shape makes a world of difference come fourth quarter,” Tavares said. “You can see it’s a fast-paced game, and I thought we didn’t do a great job of getting off and on the floor. I think we could use a lot more hustle getting to the bench, and that’s usually when you’re out of shape and you start jogging to the bench.”

Up next

The Bandits have a three-week break before they’ll next take the floor in Halifax, Nova Scotia against the Halifax Thunderbirds on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. EST.