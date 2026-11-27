Seven months since having their season ended in the first round of the NLL Playoffs by the Georgia Swarm, the Buffalo Bandits will take on that very same team to christen the 2026-27 season on Saturday.

Buffalo’s home opener comes after one of the most competitive training camps coach John Tavares has experienced, and will showcase a new-look Bandits team eager to prove itself as one of the NLL’s best.

“It’s definitely a good problem to have when you have a lot of players to choose from,” Tavares said. “But also, when you’re trying to make change, it makes things difficult when you’re looking to replace people – guys who have been around for a while – with youth.”

It’s only fitting that the first team Buffalo has to get past is Georgia. Forward Ian MacKay was reluctant to call the Swarm a rival, noting the term is “used too much,” but he understands the stakes of Saturday’s playoff rematch.

“(They’re) a team that we see a lot,” MacKay said. “Especially losing the way we did, knowing that that was the end of (Matt Vinc)’s career, that was the end of (Kyle Buchanan)’s career, I think internally probably gives a little extra motivation, too.”

The Bandits swept their exhibition slate, which included a 14-8 win over the Swarm last Saturday. Buffalo got contributions from the usual suspects – Dhane Smith, MacKay, Josh Byrne – in the win, but some newcomers got in on the action, such as forwards Nathan Grenon and Owen Rice.

Above all, there is an eagerness to get back to Banditland. For a team accustomed to short summers in recent years, the Bandits are ready to get back to KeyBank Center and the get season started on the right foot.

“It’s important to get off to a good start. Nothing better than getting a win,” Tavares said. “… Having the three championships, and then last year we lost in the Quarterfinals; I think we’ve got to get back to earning the noise, earning the noise of the fans. Making sure that we’re outworking the other teams, making sure that we’re doing all the little things right.”

The home opener starts at 7 p.m. Those in attendance will receive a 2026-27 magnet schedule giveaway to kick off the season. Here’s everything you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

Streaming: Flo Lacrosse / Prime Video

Radio: WWKB 1520 AM

Storylines

1. Playoff rematch

This is unfamiliar territory for the Bandits – facing a team that ended their season the year before.

“You want to try to find anything to give you a reason to play harder,” Tavares said. “So, if it takes thinking about them eliminating us from last year’s playoff, and it’s going to make you work a little bit harder, so be it. Take any advantages possible.”

The Swarm ultimately fell short of the grand prize, too. But that doesn’t change anything about how Buffalo’s treating their opponent Saturday.

“It’s going to definitely be a tough task,” Tavares said, “but I’m sure the guys are eager to get going. Especially the guys that were part of the loss last year in Georgia.”

2. Who gets the net?

Legendary goalie Matt Vinc’s retirement took the league by swarm this summer, and leaves the Bandits with one lofty task – filling his shoes.

Buffalo opted to carry three goalies on the initial 21-man roster: Waukiigan Shognosh, Zach Higgins and Evan Constantopoulos. All three got into preseason action, and all have a chance to compete for minutes. It’s worth noting, too, that Higgins ranked first in minutes played among all NLL goalies last season with 1,071.

“The position of the goaltender is probably the most important position on the team. Teams really live and die based on how their goalies play, and Matt’s going to be hard to replace,” Tavares said. “We were fortunate to pick up (Zach) Higgins in the dispersal draft, and we have two young goalies that are eager to get a shot as well.”

3. Scouting the Swarm

Last year, the NLL’s goalie stat categories were largely dominated by newly retired Bandit Vince, and Swarm goalie Brett Dobson.

The NLL MVP and Goaltender of the Year’s 12 wins last year ranked second leaguewide, while his 742 saves led all NLL goalies.

“(Georgia has) always been a tough competitor, whether it’s been in Buffalo or in Georgia,” Tavares said. “They seem to match up very well against us, and they are very young and athletic, and they have one of the best goalies in the league, (Brett) Dobson.”

Overall, the Swarm retained much of their roster that reached the NLL Semifinals in 2025-26. One notable return for Georgia for his sophomore season is defenseman Michael Grace, whose 28 caused turnovers as a rookie last year ranked third in the NLL.